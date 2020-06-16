SHANNON • A Shannon High School football player died after collapsing at a practice on Tuesday morning.
A spokesman for the Lee County School District said the 16-year-old player collapsed on the field. Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene, and the player was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, where he was pronounced dead.
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the player as Jakobe Kyshon Cooper. He is listed on Shannon's roster as a sophomore linebacker and running back.
He played in six games last season, registering four tackles.
Cooper’s body will be sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.
“The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man’s family,” the district said in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.
Teams began summer workouts June 1.
This is the second time in three years Shannon’s football program has experienced tragedy. In April of 2017, linebacker Cam’Ron Billups died in an auto accident in Pontotoc.