Rashad Shannon’s coaching journey took an odd detour a few years ago, but it ultimately led him to his desired destination.
The Plantersville native was announced Wednesday as the new head boys basketball coach at Potts Camp. It’s his first head coaching job – in Mississippi.
In 2015, he was hired to coach at Todd County in Mission, South Dakota. He stayed there three years and compiled a record of 29-36.
“It was crazy, man. I just put in an application and they hired me,” Shannon said. “And I knew I needed some experience to get my foot in the door. I took the chance, leaped out there and went up there.”
Prior to that adventure, Shannon, 41, was an assistant coach at Nettleton from 2004-07 and then at Tupelo from 2007-15. He was at Horn Lake Middle School the past two years.
He said the South Dakota experience taught him a lot about being a head coach.
“I had to overwatch a whole lot more, versus as an assistant I could just focus on one spot,” Shannon said. “Now I have to have eyes on everything.”
Shannon got to put eyes on some of his new players for the first time Thursday. He’s taking over a Potts Camp team that reached the Class 2A state title game last season but graduated nine seniors.
Returning will be 6-foot-5 senior Mitchell Saulsberry, one of the top players in the area. Last season he averaged 20.7 points and 14.3 rebounds per game.
“I’ve heard a lot of upside about him, and I think he is the leader,” Shannon said. “And leadership is what they’re going to need, that older player who’s been in the trenches and played. The other guys can look up to him.”
Shannon is a graduate of Shannon High School, where he played basketball for Mike Scott and Sherrod Miller.