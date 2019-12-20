STARKVILLE • LaQuinston Sharp started opening up holes for Kylin Hill long before their days at Mississippi State.
Sharp was paving the way for the SEC’s rushing leader during their time together at Columbus High School. Hill signed with the Bulldogs straight out of high school while Sharp journeyed to junior college before the two former Falcons reunited in Starkville this season.
“It’s pretty cool,” Sharp said. “I treat him like my brother. Our city rides behind us and are really with us all the way.”
Sharp’s collegiate career started in Scooba where he helped lead East Mississippi Community College to back-to-back national championships in 2017 and 2018. Between those title runs, interest in Sharp spiked as he ascended as the nation’s No. 2 juco offensive guard.
The former three-star prospect received Power 5 scholarships from MSU, Missouri, Arizona, Auburn and Florida.
Sharp took the Bulldogs up on their offer four games into his sophomore year after suffering a season-ending injury to his left fibula. It was MSU’s willingness to stick with him despite the injury that really won him over.
“Honestly, I felt like I had my dream school,” Sharp said. “It meant a lot because they treated me like family and never gave up on me.”
The Bulldogs wrestled with the idea of redshirting Sharp this fall but ultimately gave him the green light to play. He suited up in the season opener against Louisiana and played 28 reps at guard and even successfully snapped the final play offensive of the game even though he had never played center before.
“He is a guy that really did not seem like he had too many nerves and when he went in there at guard and he did a real nice job,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Then we switched him to center, and he went in and snapped the ball. I am excited for him. He is a good, young guy and once again playing in his first college game, I thought he did really well.”
The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder went on to appear in eight contests during the regular season and ended up starting the final four games at right guard. The Bulldogs went 3-1 with Sharp as a starter which helped them achieve a Music City Bowl berth in Nashville on Dec. 30.