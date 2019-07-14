Former Mississippi State football coach Jackie Sherrill will finally have his day in court as his lawsuit against the NCAA will be heard beginning today in Madison.
Sherrill has long taken issue with the alleged NCAA rules violations assigned to him in a notice of allegations received by MSU in October of 2003.
The NCAA mentioned Sherrill in three alleged violations, two of them involving offers of impermissible benefits.
It said Sherrill made impermissible offers to Ben Wallace, the stepfather of recruit Chris Spencer, who would eventually sign with Ole Miss and also to Rev. Joseph Scott, the grandfather of recruit Jo Jo Scott.
The NCAA also charged Sherrill with unethical conduct by not adhering to what it says is an accepted standard of behavior for coaches at member institutions.
The NCAA sought and was granted a change of venue for a suit originally filed in Oktibbeha County. It wound slowly through the courts until the 2018 election of Judge Dewey Arthur, who recently set the trial date.
Sherrill, 75, is represented by Jim Waide and Rachel Waide of Tupelo.
The trial is expected to last at least a week.