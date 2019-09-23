Mississippi State quarterback Garrett Shrader was selected as the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week for his stellar play in the win over Kentucky.
Shrader completed 17 of 22 passes for 180 yards and one interception and also led the team in rushing with 125 yards on 11 attempts. He is the first signal caller in school history to rush and pass for over 100 yards in their first career start.
The 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Charlotte, N.C. is the first MSU player to be named SEC Freshman of the Week since Leo Lewis in 2016 and first Bulldog quarterback since Tyler Russell in 2010. He is the first true freshman quarterback at MSU to ever claim the honor.
Also recognized by the conference office this week were LSU’s Joe Burrow (offensive), Missouri’s Cale Garrett (defensive), Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship (special teams), Florida’s Brett Heggie (offensive line) and Auburn’s Derrick Brown (defensive line).
Logan Lowery