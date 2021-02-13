COLUMBIA, S.C. – Playing less than a half hour from his hometown of Irmo, S.C., Devonte Shuler scored a career-high 31 points, and Ole Miss hung on to defeat South Carolina 81-74 at Colonial Life Arena.
It was the fourth-straight win for the Rebels, who now have a week off before playing at home against rival Mississippi State.
Shuler had never won at South Carolina.
“It was on his mind. We lost an NCAA Tournament game here too. He hadn’t won in this building. He did what great senior guards do. He put us on his back and led us tonight,” Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.
Shuler was 8 for 13 from the floor, 2 for 5 from 3-point range.
He was also big at the free throw line as he knocked down 13 of 16 attempts.
Ole Miss hit 34 of 44 free throws including big ones late as the Gamecocks’ pressure defense kept the game in question even after Ole Miss built an 18-point lead with 5 minutes, 45 seconds left.
The Rebels (12-8, 7-6 SEC) had 20 turnovers in the game but held the Gamecocks (5-9, 3-7 SEC) to 40.4 percent shooting.
“It means a lot. Ever since I’ve been at Ole Miss I’d never gotten a win in Columbia,” Shuler said. “I just locked in, knowing it would be my last game in Columbia. I had a lot of family and friends in the stands. I just wanted to win for my team.”
The reigning SEC player of the week, Shuler is averaging 24 points over his last three games.
Not long ago Davis described his team as needing to play games in the 50s and 60s to win. Now Ole Miss has scored 80 or more in three-straight games.
The Rebels shot 52.9 percent against the Gamecocks and did it without junior guard Jarkel Joiner hitting a mid-range jumper.
Joiner had 21 in the Rebels’ 80-59 win over No. 10 Missouri Tuesday. He was 1 for 8 from the floor at South Carolina, his only field goal coming on a transition dunk.
Romello White added 14 points, and K.J. Buffen had 12 off the bench.
Shuler had team-highs of seven rebounds and four assists. He also had seven turnovers against the South Carolina pressure.
“We missed some assignments and had some trouble in-bounding the ball, but it’s a road win,” Davis said. “I’m really proud of our team. It’s hard to string four together in this league.”