STARKVILLE • Devontae Shuler and the Ole Miss Rebels won the battle of the guards on Tuesday night.
Ole Miss beat Mississippi State, 64-46, at Humphrey Coliseum. Shuler, who started the scoring early for the Rebels (7-6, 2-4 SEC) with a 3-pointer, finished the game with 22 points and shot 8 of 13 from the floor and 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
His counterpart dressed in maroon and white, MSU’s D.J. Stewart, finished with 18 points on 7 of 16 shooting but turned the ball over three times.
“Just being myself and getting comfortable,” Shuler said of his hot streak. “Taking advantage of when the five-man guards me coming off the screen. I’m just being more aggressive and just trying to come out with a win.
“Whatever it takes to get a win.”
Mississippi State (9-6, 4-3) took an early four-point lead, but the Rebels used a 10-0 run over four minutes to lead 18-11 with 7:27 left in the first half.
Shuler scored four of the 10 points in the run while Dimencio Vaughn also scored four.
The Bulldogs were able to cut the lead back to three points, but a 3-pointer and jumper by Shuler down the first-half stretch gave Ole Miss a 29-21 lead at halftime. Shuler led all scorers with 12 at half.
Danger zone
Ole Miss’ zone defense gave MSU trouble throughout the entire game, but set the tone early and held the Bulldogs to only 9 of 25 from the floor inlcluding 1 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half.
“I thought Ole Miss did a great job pressuring us and being really physical with our ball handlers,” MSU head coach Ben Howland said. “We knew they were going to hard edge ball screens and that seemed to really give us issues today. And I thought our attack of the 2-3 zone was really subpar.”
Mississippi State’s Stewart came out of the locker room a perfect 4 of 4 from the floor, including a 3-pointer, in the second half to cut the Ole Miss lead to four points with 14:51 left in the game.
The teams traded baskets and after another Stewart 3-pointer cut the Ole Miss lead to 46-41 with 10:28 left, the Bulldogs went on another scoring drought.
Ole Miss held the Bulldogs to one point over 7:38 of game time while using a 14-1 run to push its lead out to 18 points, 60-42, with three minutes left. MSU was unable to cut the lead any closer than 16 points in the final minutes.
Mississippi State shot 34.6% from the floor and 28.6% from 3-point range in the game.
Mississippi State will hit the road on Saturday and face Alabama, the SEC’s only undefeated team, in Tuscaloosa at 5 p.m. Ole Miss will host Texas A&M in Oxford on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.