AUBURN, Ala. • Devontae Shuler got a second chance to make a lasting impression and his 17-foot jump shot at near zero was the game-winner as Ole Miss defeated Auburn 86-84 in overtime on Saturday.
Shuler was in the same situation in a tie game at the end of regulation and missed a contested jumper from just inside the 3-point arc.
It was the biggest shot of the day for an Ole Miss team that has struggled to hit shots this season.
Two-tenths of 1 second were put on the clock after Shuler’s shot, but Auburn could not make use of the extra time.
The Rebels (10-8, 5-6 SEC) were 0-7 when giving up at least 70 points but got a career-high 30 from graduate transfer center Romello White plus Shuler’s 26 to complete a season-sweep of Auburn (10-10, 4-7 SEC).
After a 52-50 upset win over No. 11 Tennessee this past Tuesday, Shuler’s shot capped a 2-0 week for the Rebels, who play at home against No. 18 Missouri on Wednesday.
“Coach told me to shoot the next one. It’s going to come back, and you’re going to have that opportunity again. I just took advantage of the opportunity,” Shuler said.
White took advantage of opportunities, too.
He was 14 for 18 from the floor and also had 10 rebounds to record a double-double.
Two of his biggest plays were blocked shots early in the overtime. Jarkel Joiner scored after each one as Ole Miss turned an early overtime deficit into a four-point lead with 3 minutes, 13 seconds left.
The Rebels scored 14 points in the overtime with four each by Shuler, White and Joiner and two by Robert Allen.
Auburn led by six at the break and hit eight of its first 14 shots in the second half. Ole Miss trailed by 14 with 16:43 left.
“We wanted to win. We’ve been working really hard, and we couldn’t let this get away from us,” White said.
Auburn shot 41.4 percent from 3-point range and was over 50 percent overall much of the game before finishing at 47.6 percent from the floor.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis’ said Shuler’s winning shot is “what senior elite guards do. They find ways to close these kinds of games out. That’s all I’ve talked to Devontae about the last month.”
A freshman elite guard, Sharife Cooper, has caused havoc for Auburn opponents through his first seven games. Cooper did not play when Ole Miss defeated Auburn 72-61 on Jan. 6.
Cooper had nine points in the first 6 minutes of the game and didn’t score again until overtime. He finished with 15 points, six below his average. He had 14 assists and six turnovers.
“It was a fantastic win. Our players hung tough,” Davis said. “Romello and Devontae were fantastic. Devontae had a clean look at the end of regulation. He was upset. I said Devontae, ‘You’re going to get another one. I promise you.’”