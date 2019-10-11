OXFORD • As Ole Miss travels to face Missouri on Saturday, there are similarities on and off the field for the Rebels and Tigers.
Missouri wide receivers like a good run game. They’re fine, they say, with not being targeted as often as some of the more high-flying, pass-oriented offenses in the SEC.
Missouri is attempting 32 passes a game, Ole Miss 28.
The Tigers hit some big plays in their 42-10 win over Troy last week, averaging 15.4 yards on 18 pass completions.
Missouri passed for 278 yards and rushed for 165 on the day.
Trench warfare
“Games are won in the trenches. That was huge. Whenever you can have a good game running the ball it opens up everything else,” said tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, a preseason All-American.
Okwuegbunam had two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown last week. A senior, he has six multi-touchdown games in his career.
Wide receiver Jonathan Nance agrees.
“We love it. We’re going to block, we’re going to do everything. The run opens up the pass, so we’re all for it. We just try to go out and make sure we win,” he said.
Nance is a Gulfport native and graduate student whose career includes stops at Gulf Coast Community College and Arkansas.
He scored on a 64-yard catch and run against Troy.
Off the field the Tigers are where the Rebels were last year as they wait to hear if their appeal of an NCAA bowl ban will be overturned.
The fallout from an NCAA investigation and the resulting sanctions has drawn the team closer together.
“We’re such a tight-knit group. Everything that we’ve been through together, we’ve just come together and it’s shown in our relationship and how strong we are,” Okwuegbunam said.
Missouri has run the ball on 57 percent of 383 plays this season. Ole Miss, with a three-touchdown lead in the third quarter, ran the ball 71 percent of the time in a 31-6 win over Vanderbilt. The Rebels have run 62 percent of the time this season.
Earlier this week Ole Miss coach Matt Luke said he wanted to see his wide receivers make some big plays down the field.
“We’re still growing, learning. It’s never at the level you want it to be, You always want to improve,” wide receivers coach Jacob Peeler said. “Last week we ran with the hot hand, we were able to run the ball, establish the run. If it ain’t broke why even try to mess with it?”
The Rebels passed for fewer than 100 yards last week with 10 completions in 18 attempts. Peeler says numbers like that aren’t important.
“We’ll do whatever we’ve got to do to win football games whether that’s throw it zero times and run it every time or throwing the ball,” Peeler said. “Whatever we’ve got to do to win the game is all that matters really.”