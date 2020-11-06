FULTON • Itawamba AHS leaned on strong defense and the play of sophomore tailback Issac Smith for a 34-18 win over Leake Central in Friday night’s first-round matchup in the Class 4A playoffs.
The Indians (7-3) forced four turnovers and had five sacks. IAHS held Leake Central to 162 yards of offense – 128 yards off the Gators’ average per game this season.
“That’s what our guys have been doing this year, manufacturing turnovers and giving our offense a chance,” said IAHS head coach Clint Hoots. “We’ve got a young offense and giving short fields really helps.”
IAHS will travel to Clarksdale next week for the second round.
The first takeaway came as the Gators (4-6) were threatening in the red zone before a fumble saw Gavin Freeman flip the field on the return. Quarterback Ty Davis hit Tae Chandler for the 25-yard touchdown to capitalize off the first turnover.
On the next possession, Leake Central fumbled again after Wade Cannon stripped the ball carrier and Marquion Green recovered it at the Gators’ 28. Three plays later, Smith rushed in from 7 yards out for the 14-0 lead with 3:53 left in the first half.
IAHS opened the second half with a three-play, 59-yard drive, capped by another Davis touchdown to Chandler – this one from 50 yards for a 20-0 lead.
“Ty did a great job of finding (Chandler) for those two balls in the end zone,” said Hoots.
The Indians’ first mistake came as in the third as a fumble set up a 14-yard score for Kevron Leflore, and the Gators cut the lead to 20-6.
An impressive showing from the Indians’ offensive line, which played without all-star right guard Garrett Beyers, guided the offense on a 12-play, 67-yard drive, with all running plays, ended by Smith’s second score of the night in a crucial response to the Gators’ first touchdown.
Smith finished the night with 129 yards on 22 carries.
“He was hitting it at a different level tonight,” Hoots said of Smith.
Extra points
Turning Point: The Indians blocked a punt, which was recovered by Aaron Shook in the end zone for the 34-12 lead with 6:18 left in the game.
Point Man: Smith totaled 172 yards of offense and two scores.
Talking Point: “We went over there in 2018, and it was a 21-16 game. When you go over there, it’s always a close, physical battle.” – Hoots on Clarksdale.
Notes
• Tae Chandler had 104 yards and two TDs on three catches.
• Ty Davis was 7 of 13 for 158 yards with two TDs and two interceptions.
• Ethan Shotts had two sacks for the Indians.