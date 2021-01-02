HOUSTON – M.J. Smith was faced with an unusually tough matchup Saturday night, but he didn’t back down.
The 6-foot-6, 210-pound sophomore took over down the stretch as Houston held on for a 60-56 victory against Winona in a battle of Class 3A powers.
Smith had to deal with Sean Merritt, who stands 6-5 and nearly 300 pounds, in the post most of the night. And while Merritt had a big game, it was Smith making the big plays at the end.
“That was a good matchup for him with that big kid tonight. I thought he grew up a little bit,” Houston coach Chris Pettit said.
Houston (8-2), ranked No. 8 by the Daily Journal, had trouble putting away Winona (11-3), which trailed 50-36 entering the fourth quarter. A 10-0 run cut Houston’s lead to 52-48.
After Jay Duffy halted the run with a layup, Smith blocked a Merritt shot – his only miss from the field – and that led to a Smith bucket for a 56-48 lead.
It was 58-56 when Houston turned it over with 8 seconds left, but then Smith blocked another shot, was fouled, and made both free throws with 2 seconds left to clinch the win.
Those makes came after Smith had missed three free throws in the final minute.
“I’m a good free throw shooter, but I guess I wasn’t really trying,” Smith said. “Then when I saw the score I was like, dang, we’re fixing to lose.”
Smith finished the game with 12 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks. He said going against a bigger player like Merritt was a learning experience.
“I’ve got to use my speed. My advantage is speed over somebody like that,” he said.
Houston raced out to a 17-2 lead and was up 21-8 after a quarter. It was a 35-23 game at halftime.
“First half, Houston threw all the punches, we took them, and they pushed us around,” Winona coach Presley Coleman said. “I challenged them to push back in the second half and play harder, and they responded to it.”
DeShaun McGregory paced the Hilltoppers with 17 points.
Three-pointers
Turning Point: After a Robert McMath free throw cut Houston’s lead to 58-56, the Toppers turned it over, but Smith saved the day with his block and ensuing free throws.
Point Maker: Merritt scored a game-high 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and also had six rebounds.
Talking Point: “After what we’ve done the last two years, you’re going to get everybody’s best shot every night, no matter who it is. They want to beat Houston right now.” – Pettit