BOONEVILLE • Sam Smith hasn't pitched more than one inning in any outing so far on this young season. But in his first long relief appearance, the senior left-hander handled the new role well.
Smith pitched the final five innings, striking out nine in relief as No. 1-ranked Tupelo clawed back for an 8-4 win over No. 7 Amory at the Booneville Spring Break Tournament at the NEMCC Complex on Thursday.
“He’s been a guy we go to – not in a lengthy time like that, usually. He’s more of a setup type of guy. But he’s got a lot of guts and just competes when he’s out there,” Tupelo head coach Justin Reed said.
Amory (6-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first as Tupelo starter McClain Ray struggled to find the zone.
Smith took over for Ray to start the third inning and ran into trouble early, giving up back-to-back doubles to Bryce Glenn and Bo Rock. Courtesy runner Will McComb used some savvy baserunning later in the inning to give Amory a 4-0 start.
“I just made sure I got ahead as much as I could,” Smith said. “At the beginning I wasn’t getting ahead, but I started settling in, got all three pitches working. The changeup and curveball did really good today.”
As Smith settled in on the mound, so did the Tupelo bats. The Golden Wave (6-1) had just one hit – an infield single – through the first three innings. But back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth from Justin Wilson and Jack Bridges pulled Tupelo within one before Ray pounded a two-RBI double to center field for a 5-4 lead.
Tupelo tacked on three more runs in the fifth on a pair of RBI doubles from Mason Morris and Easton Hood. Seven of the Wave's nine hits came in the fourth and fifth innings.
“They’ve got a lot of big sticks in that lineup,” said Amory head coach Cade Hoggard. “It’s tough to miss those barrels.”
Extra Bases
Big Inning: Tupelo took the lead in the bottom of the fourth, scoring four runs on four hits.
Big Stat: Smith's line was 5 innings, two earned runs, five hits, nine strikeouts and two walks.
Coach Speak: “He doesn’t have that big fastball like some of those guys, but he competes over the plate and gave us a chance to put up some runs late.” – Reed, on Smith