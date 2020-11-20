FULTON • If a big play needed to be made, Isaac Smith was there to make it.
The versatile sophomore had a huge impact on offense, defense and special teams on Friday night, leading Itawamba AHS to a 23-18 win over reigning Class 4A state champion Corinth in the third round of the playoffs.
It was Smith who caught a long pass while surrounded by three defenders, then juked said defenders, and then raced to the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown to give IAHS (8-3) what proved to be the winning score late in the third quarter.
And then on Corinth’s ensuing possession, Smith tackled Nazarius Jones in the open field on a fourth down to force a turnover on downs and preserve the 23-18 lead.
“He was everywhere. He did everything,” IAHS coach Clint Hoots said.
The Indians, who will travel to Louisville next week for the North 4A final, have reached this point because of playmakers like Smith. And Tae Chandler. And Ty Davis.
And many others.
IAHS forced three turnovers in the first half and turned those into nine points. And while Corinth’s wing-T offense got its yards – 358 on the ground by game’s end – it couldn’t string together touchdowns like it normally does.
“Covering the pass was our main goal, and I feel like we did that excellent,” Smith said. “And making open-field tackles when we needed them, and making big plays on third and fourth down.
“That’s what got us this win tonight.”
The Indians didn’t have much of a running game until they really needed it. After another fourth-down stop, they took over with 7:13 left in the fourth and chewed up most of that on the strength of Chandler and Smith’s running.
Itawamba’s first TD was set up by a Marquion Green fumble recovery. Smith capped a 43-yard drive with a 2-yard run.
The Indians’ next score was set up by a fake punt on which Smith hit Chandler for a 36-yard gain. Davis then found Zion Ashby for a 23-yard score and a 16-12 lead that held until halftime.
Extra Points
Turning Point: Itawamba’s defense got back-to-back fourth-down stops inside its own 25 to maintain the lead.
Point Man: Smith made four catches for 107 yards and a TD. He also had 27 yards on eight carries.
Talking Point: “We knew we were going to have to make some plays, and we did that on both sides. Just a gutsy performance.” – Hoots
Notes
• Gavin Freeman had an interception and a fumble recovery for IAHS.
• Davis finished 10 of 20 for 191 yards, two TDs and one interception.
• Cayden Betts led Corinth (7-4) with 286 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries.