TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith treated the world to a show on Halloween night.
No. 2-ranked Alabama beat Mississippi State, 41-0, on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Jones and Smith connected on 11 passes for 203 yards and four touchdowns on the night.
Mississippi State (1-4) returns home on Saturday to host Vanderbilt (0-4) at 3 p.m.
It was Smith’s second 200-yard receiving game in his career, his second four-touchdown game of his career, and he tied the Alabama career receiving touchdown record with 31.
“There’s a lot of things that impress me about him,” head coach Mike Leach said. “One thing, as a receiver, he tracks the ball really well. … I think he’s an explosive guy. Everybody knew that. The other thing that I was impressed with was how competitive he is from one snap to the next.”
Mississippi State was called for two pass interference calls on its first defensive series of the game, but the red zone defense locked in and forced Alabama (5-0) to kick a field goal to go up 3-0.
The defensive success didn’t last. Jones connected with Smith for a 35-yard touchdown pass on Alabama’s third drive, then the two connected for a 53-yard touchdown pass to go up 17-0 on the next drive.
The Bulldogs then held Alabama to a field goal and forced a turnover on downs, but Smith reeled in his third touchdown of the half, a 11-yard slant, with just over a minute left before half to put Alabama up 27-0.
Mississippi State’s offense had seven drives in the first half and punted all seven times. Six of the seven drives were three-and-outs. The Bulldogs had only 38 yards of offense and one first down at halftime.
Freshman quarterback Will Rogers entered the game after KJ Costello went down with a head injury midway through the second quarter. Costello didn't return.
Rogers found a rhythm on MSU’s third drive of the second half and drove the Bulldogs down to Alabama’s 9-yard line, but linebacker Dylan Moses intercepted Rogers in the end zone. That was MSU’s only scoring threat of the game.
“I think it is. It’s slow and tedious,” Leach said of improving the offense. “Some of that is that it’s new. Some of that is as coaches, we have to do a better job of coaching them fast, especially without much of a camp or spring.”
Mississippi State finished the game with a measly 200 yards on the night. The Bulldogs had 12 first downs and averaged 3.2 yards per play.
It was MSU’s fourth abysmal offensive showing in a row. The Bulldogs have scored only three offensive touchdowns in the last four games. It is the first time since 2008 that MSU has been held under 300 yards for three-consecutive games.
Alabama was held scoreless in the third quarter, but following the interception, Jones and Smith connected for a 10-yard touchdown pass to put Alabama up 34-0 with 13:50 left in the game.
Mississippi State is the first team to hold Alabama scoreless in a quarter all season.
“I thought they did pretty good,” Leach said of the defense. “Really, I think overall defensively, other than some big plays and explosives, they played real well.”