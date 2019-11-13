Four-star point guard Deivon Smith became the first member of Mississippi State’s signing class to send in his national letter of intent on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pounder from Loganville, Georgia is rated the No. 42 player in the nation by 247Sports.com and the sixth-best point guard.
"I’m really excited about him,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “He’s a high-level player, one of the best point guards I saw in all summer. I think he’s really a huge addition for us and a true point (guard). He’s a great decision-maker and incredibly athletic.”
Smith averaged 17.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 2.1 blocks and two steals per game as a junior at Grayson High School.
MSU has one other current commitment in the 2020 class, Olive Branch three-star small forward Cameron Matthews.