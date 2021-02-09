BALDWYN • A slow start was just about the only thing working against Smithville’s boys on Tuesday.
The Seminoles recovered from their early slumber and shot 71.1% from the field to knock off Tremont 74-51 in the Division 2-1A Tournament, avenging a regular-season loss to Eagles.
“It was a big win because Tremont is a great team, not taking anything away from them, but we felt like we gave up that regular-season game against them,” said Smithville head coach D.J. Burress. “I harped on them to not shoot themselves in the foot and we did a good job of that.”
Smithville (16-5) will face the winner of Ingomar and Baldwyn in Friday’s championship game, guaranteeing themselves a home playoff game in the first round of the state tournament.
Tremont (19-6) opened on a 10-1 run, and Burress was forced to call a timeout. The break sparked a 14-4 Smithville run to take a 15-14 lead into the second quarter.
Smithville outscored the Eagles 22-12 in the second quarter for a 37-26 lead at the half.
“I told them we didn’t come here to lose and if you don’t want to lose, you better pick it up now,” Burress said.
Blake Williams and Khirei Standifer, both seniors, came up huge for Smithville. Williams led the way with 20 points on 8 of 10 shooting.
Standifer added 19 points and five rebounds with a pair of steals.
“It’s great to have a tandem, but it’s even better when they are seniors,” Burress said. “Those two have been starting since they were freshman, so they have have more experience than anybody on the team.”
Aden Casey pitched in 17 points and Jacob Morris 13 for Smithville.
The Eagles shot just 50% from the field but was 0 of 8 from 3-point range and dealt with foul trouble early with Tyler Whitaker and Chase Parker, leading to a lack of offense.
Whitaker led with 16 points, eight in each half.
“It hurts because so much of our offense is geared around those two,” Tremont coach Brady Ramey said. “We just never recovered after that.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Burress’ timeout with 4:08 left in the first led to a 36-16 run before halftime
Point Maker: Williams totaled 20 points and grabbed five steals.
Talking Point: “Blake’s role in every game is he’s the energy guy. He doesn’t get tired.” – Burress