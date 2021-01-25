The MHSAA soccer playoffs begin this week, with several area teams playing first-round games over the next few days.
Most matches will be played Tuesday. But two girls matches are scheduled for today, weather permitting: Starkville at Oxford in Class 6A, and Amory at St. Andrew’s in Class I.
On Wednesday, two-time defending 5A girls champ Lafayette visits Neshoba Central, while Saltillo’s boys travel to Ridgeland. Tupelo Christian’s girls will not play until Thursday when they host Madison St. Joseph in Class I action.
Tupelo’s boys and girls will both host Madison Central on Tuesday.