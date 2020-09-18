CORINTH • Corinth’s Cayden Betts proved Friday night why he is picking up the attention of Division I schools.
The former Navy commit tallied 223 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries and added a 79-yard kick return for a score in the Warriors’ 66-27 win over Kossuth.
“He’s big in everything we do,” said Corinth head coach Todd Lowery. “He is so explosive and extremely hard to tackle.”
“This just shows how productive I am. Every time I get the ball I’m trying to score,” said Betts. “I just wanted to show that I’m one of the most productive backs in the state.”
Kossuth (1-2) struck first with a 62-yard strike from Brock Seago to Hank Eaton for the 7-0 lead on its first drive.
No. 4-ranked large school Corinth (2-1) answered with a 24-yard field goal from Eli Burciaga. Then, a 70-yard touchdown run from Christian Barber gave the Warriors their first lead with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
Betts’ first score came on a 77-yard run to give Corinth a 17-7 lead headed into the second. Brawner Cregeen then hit Braxton Curlee for a 58-yard score for a 23-7 advantage.
Kossuth hung around after a 1-yard run from Seago to pull the score to 23-14 before half.
Betts rushed for 113 yards in the third quarter alone, including two touchdowns, one for 50 yards and the other 2 yards, as Corinth pulled away in the second half.
“I’m really happy and proud that my coaches were able to sit down at halftime and help our kids figure out what we needed to change,” said Lowery.
Kossuth was held to just 79 yards in the second half.
Extra points
Turning Point: Kossuth had a chance at the second-half opening kickoff on an onside attempt, but it was recovered by Corinth. One play later, Betts rushed for a 50-yard score.
Point Man: Betts had 310 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns.
Talking Point: “I’ve seen him grow and progress each week. Being able to step up in the pocket and do what he did is impressive for a kid in his third start.” – Lowery on Cregeen
Notes
• Cregreen was 11-of-16 for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
• Seago was 15-of-34 for 203 yards, with four total touchdowns (one rushing).
• Next week, Kossuth hosts Senatobia; Corinth hosts Madison-Ridgeland Academy.