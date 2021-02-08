OXFORD – A pair of sophomores led Oxford’s girls to a playoff berth Monday night.
Audria Houston and Miracle Joiner combined for 33 points and were part of a lockdown defensive effort in a 58-43 win over Horn Lake in the Division 2-6A tournament.
Houston, a guard, had 18 points and six rebounds. Joiner, a 5-foot-11 forward, notched 15 points and nine boards.
“For two sophomores, I think they’re a pretty dang good duo. Exciting to watch play,” coach Cliff Ormon said.
The Lady Chargers (12-15) will face Hernando on Thursday in the tournament final. A win there would give them a bye in the first round of the playoffs.
Oxford has been involved in 11 games decided by six points or less against a tough schedule, including a one-point loss to Horn Lake just four days prior. But this matchup was never a white-knuckler. Horn Lake (9-6) shot just 13 of 46 (28.2%) from the field, including 3 of 17 (17.6%) from 3-point range.
“I thought the defensive focus early in the game was there,” Ormon said. “I thought we did a really good job of staying on the players that had hurt us the last couple of times we had played them.”
Oxford led wire to wire. It was a tight game in the second quarter until the Lady Chargers finished the half strong to take a 31-17 lead into the break.
That lead grew to 48-26 after three quarters. Houston scored 11 of her points in the third – eight of them on putbacks or layups.
“One of the things was our focus around the basket,” Ormon said. “I thought it was a much different team playing tonight finishing around the goal and sticking with the game plan.”
Talayeh Lipford led the Lady Eagles with 16 points and five rebounds.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Horn Lake was within 15-14 in the second quarter when Oxford went on a 14-0 run, which was kickstarted by a pair of Kaylin Mathis 3-pointers.
Point Maker: Houston shot 8 of 21 from the field.
Talking Point: “We thought we should shut them down. Be active on defense, make effort plays that we weren’t last time.” – Houston