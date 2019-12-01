OXFORD – Matt Luke will not return as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, sources tell the Daily Journal.
Little more than a week ago changed seemed unlikely as Luke, a popular former player and assistant coach, received a strong vote of confidence from new athletics director Keith Carter.
A players’ meeting was called for 8 p.m. Sunday at The Manning Center on campus.
Changes began to swirl late Saturday with new chancellor Glenn Boyce unhappy with the handling of football player Elijah Moore, sources said, after Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty played a big part in the Rebels’ 21-20 loss at rival Mississippi State.
Moore scored a potentially game-winning touchdown with 4 seconds left. He promptly ran to the corner of an end zone and lifted a lock to mimmick a dog urinating.
Moore was then allowed to reenter the game as part of the kickoff team.
Ole Miss will owe Luke, offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez and defensive coordinator Mike MacIntyre roughly $15 million in buyout money.
On Nov. 22, Luke seemed to have the full backing of Carter.
“I think our football program is headed in a great direction. I’m so excited about coach Luke. He’s our coach, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity we have next week in Starkville. We’re excited about where recruiting is and excited about where the future is headed. We’re going to get behind coach Luke, and we’re going to try to get after the Bulldogs next week and get to that fifth win,” said Carter, minutes after Boyce introduced him as the permanent AD.
Carter did not return text messages seeking comment earlier Sunday.
Luke was rushed into the head coach position as interim in 2017 when former coach Hugh Freeze was fired for inappropriate personal conduct.
Luke’s first team, though not bowl-eligible, went 6-6 and ended the season with an upset victory at No. 14 MSU on the field where he just coached his last game.
Luke ends a three-year run with a 15-21 overall record, 6-18 in the SEC and just 3-15 in SEC West games with two wins against struggling Arkansas.
Luke also carried the burden of NCAA sanctions from the investigation that lasted through the Freeze tenure.
Only this season did the Rebels climb back to their full allotment of scholarships, a number that will be challenged with a number of players expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
Luke, a Gulfport native whose father and brother also played at Ole Miss, was the center for Tommy Tuberville's Ole Miss teams from 1995-1998. The 2019 season was his 12th as a player, assistant coach or head coach at Ole Miss.
Luke was praised as a strong recruiter when the interim tag was removed in 2017, and his 2019 signing class included five-star running back Jerrion Ealy, quarterback John Rhys Plumlee and running back Jarod “Snoop” Conner who helped the Rebels climb to No. 2 in rushing in the latest release of SEC statistics.
MacIntyre helped the defense make big gains in slowing down the run though the last two running backs the Rebels faced surpassed 100 yards, and pass defense was a problem most of the season.
The end result was a 4-8 record, 2-6 in the SEC.
The current class of 2020 commits is ranked No. 23 nationally, No. 10 in the SEC.
The NCAA’s early signing date is Dec. 18.