HATTIESBURG • The first COVID-19 football game in Mississippi didn’t go well for Team Mississippi.
Southern Miss gave up big plays on defense and was unable to overcome a quick 13-point deficit in a 32-21 loss to South Alabama at M.M. Roberts Stadium on Thursday night.
South Alabama, which won only twice last year, ended a 15-game road losing streak.
If the outcome was surprising to Southern Miss fans, it wasn’t to Golden Eagles coach Jay Hopson.
“It was a fear I had, honestly, about a week ago,” he said.
College football stadiums have been limited to 25 percent of bowl-seating capacity. Attendance figures were not announced Thursday night by Southern Miss.
Many had departed by the time South Alabama's Naricuss Driver scored on a 1-yard run with 5 minutes, 42 seconds to play. Driver also threw the 2-point pass to tight end Grayson Gunter to leave the Golden Eagles eight points back at 29-21.
In six red zone opportunities, Southern Miss kicked two short field goals, missed a third and turned it over on downs at the end of the game.
Golden Eagles quarterback Jack Abraham, the former Oxford High School standout, was 23 for 32 passing for 314 yards. He had no turnovers but also had no touchdowns.
“It just comes down to execution. That’s one of my biggest pet peeves. When we get down there we’ve had problems punching it in. That’s something we’ve got to really emphasize during the bye week,” Abraham said.
South Alabama held Southern Miss to 95 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per attempt.
Jaguars quarterback Desmond Trotter threw two early interceptions but finished with 299 passing yards and two touchdowns to wideout Jalen Tolbert, one of them a 73-yard on the first possession of the game.
Tolbert finished with six catches for 169 yards.
“Defensively we gave up too many big plays. ... Give those guys credit. Those young men made big plays, and South Alabama deserved to win the game,” Hopson said.
Social distancing was encouraged though not always observed, as yellow shirts dotted the west side home stands between the 30-yard lines.
Few masks were worn by fans at the end of a day that had earlier surpassed 90 degrees.
Social distancing was observed more in the visiting east side stands, where roughly 200 South Alabama fans made the trip.
Coaches from the Conference USA and Sun Belt Conference teams wore masks throughout the game, though those masks could at times be seen dangling in an ineffective manner.
Players on the sideline did not wear masks, a difference in the policy recently announced by the Southeastern Conference for its schools.
Southern Miss had cheerleaders on the field but had no band. South Alabama had no band or spirit squads.
“It was pretty normal once the game got started,” Hopson said. "Leading up to the game was a mess."