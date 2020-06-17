A high-profile college football game in Memphis appears to be the first canceled for this fall due to pandemic concerns.
The 31st annual Southern Heritage Classic would have brought together Jackson State and Tennessee State on Saturday, Sept. 12, at the 61,000-seat Liberty Bowl.
The game was canceled in a statement issued early Wednesday.
The game between historically black college programs routinely draws crowds of more than 42,000 – the announced attendance last season was 48,347. But associated events, including tailgating, a gala and a parade, attract more than 75,000.
“I know this is a great disappointment to many who consider SHC one of the major highlights of the year,” Southern Heritage Classic founder Fred Jones said in a statement. "I encourage everyone to keep practicing recommended safety and social distancing measures so that we can return to our usual activities as soon as possible.”
The decision to cancel all Southern Heritage Classic events followed a review of the latest orders from the Shelby County Health Department, which precluded a full-attendance event.
Their most recent directive, issued on June 15, a 30-page document, appears to limit attendance at “any organized competitive sports contest or group event” at a single venue to a maximum of 50 people, while otherwise involving “the necessary participants,” including players and game officials.
If any athlete, coach or official tested positive for COVID-19, the affected facility “must immediately cease operation” and contact the Shelby County Health Department “for cooperation with contact tracing" of other infected individuals.
The only reference in the document to football stadiums is in the context of graduation events, where attendance must be limited to 50% with six-foot distancing among strangers.
The 2018 Southern Heritage Classic game was not played due to thunderstorms. Jackson State won 49-44 last season.
The University of Memphis, which also plays at the Liberty Bowl, responded Wednesday morning with a statement acknowledging the "difficult decision" by the Southern Heritage Classic, while noting it is still planning for football home games.
"Based on the most recent projections, it is anticipated that ticket accommodations may only be available for season ticket holders," with some considerations for students and player families and no single-game ticket sales.
Memphis has six scheduled home games, starting Sept. 5 against Arkansas State.