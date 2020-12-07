HATTIESBURG • Will Hall is the fourth head football coach in three months for Southern Miss.
The coaching carousel stops now, with the Amory native in a place he said he’s always longed to be.
“I’ve wanted this job for a long time,” Hall said Monday during his introductory news conference. “I’m fired up to be here.”
The Golden Eagles (2-7) are stumbling through a forgettable season that saw head coach Jay Hopson, in his fifth season, resign after a season-opening loss in September. Two interim coaches have followed.
The 40-year-old Hall, who has spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Tulane, was quick to cite past Southern Miss successes while pointing to a brighter future.
“No more excuses,” he said. “We’ve got all the resources here to be special. We’ve got everything we need to get back to be the best football playing Group of Five team in the United States.”
Successful pedigree
A championship quarterback for his father, Bobby, at Amory High School, the younger Hall went on to an outstanding career at Northwest Mississippi and North Alabama before embarking on his own coaching career.
“I knew what I wanted to be from a young age,” he said Monday.
Southern Miss athletic director Jeremy McClain called Hall “the right leader at the right time for our football program.”
Hall’s job begins this week, with the new coach watching as interim head coach Tim Billings prepares the squad for its season finale at home on Thursday against Florida Athletic.
“Will brings great energy, an innovative offensive mind, and the ability to build relationships and bring people together,” said McClain.
Hall also brings previous head coaching experience – at Division II West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16), Gulf South Conference rivals of Delta State, where McClain served as AD from 2007 to 2012.