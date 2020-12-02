Will Hall, the championship Amory quarterback and successful football coach and assistant, has been hired as head coach at Southern Miss.
The school made it official on Wednesday afternoon. An introductory news conference is planned for next Monday at 10 a.m. at Reed Green Coliseum in Hattiesburg.
The 40-year-old Hall is in his second season as offensive coordinator at Tulane. He's the formal replacement for Jay Hopson, who stepped down in early September just one game into his fifth season.
The Golden Eagles (2-7) are now on their second interim coach. On Sept. 26, Hall's Tulane team defeated Southern Miss 66-24 in Hattiesburg.
Hall went 56-20 as a head coach at Division II West Alabama (2011-13) and West Georgia (2014-16), taking the latter team to the NCAA playoff semifinals twice.
After he and his father, Bobby Hall, won the 1998 Class 3A state title at Amory, the younger Hall went on to an outstanding run as a quarterback at Northwest Mississippi and North Alabama.