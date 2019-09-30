Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham was named Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, after a big game in Saturday’s 31-13 victory against UTEP.
The redshirt junior from Oxford completed 19 of 28 passes for a season-high 351 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a 74-yard scoring strike to De’Michael Harris.
It was the second 300-plus passing game for Abraham this season and his fifth in 14 career games with the Golden Eagles. He picked up a C-USA weekly honor for the first time.
For the season. Abraham leads the league in passing (303.0 yards per game), completing 69.4 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns against four interceptions.
Southern Miss (3-2) is off this week, then celebrates homecoming on Oct. 12 against North Texas.