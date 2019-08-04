TUPELO • More than 400 swimmers – mostly from Texas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi – were in Tupelo this past week competing in the 2019 Southern Zone Senior Championships at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
“It’s been a great week,” said meet director Barbara Aguirre, who was juggling paperwork and answering questions Saturday as the five-day meet was wrapping up.
“This is a USA Swimming regional meet for swimmers ages 15 to 18 who have qualifying times, with some older as well as some 14-year-olds who have qualified. It’s an important meet for the swimmers; they want to make the cut to go on to the next level of competition.”
Rani Greer, 16, of Pontotoc, a member of meet host and local swim team Shockwave Aquatics, said she wants to better her times so she can swim in college. She had finished her events by Saturday afternoon but was still at the meet, supporting her teammates.
“Although I don’t know where I’ll end up going, I do know that I want to be on a college swim team,” she said. “My mom swam for the Sheffield, Alabama, team and I grew up swimming. I just really like the friendly competition of swim meets.”
From Tuesday through Saturday, swimmers from 40-plus teams representing 15 local USA Swimming districts swam their events’ preliminaries and finals. All week, the aquatic center parking lot was filled with tour buses and SUVs sporting out-of-state license plates.
“Many of our swimmers are from Texas, and the team to come the farthest is from Fort Lauderdale,” said Aguirre, who also is program director at the Aquatic Center. “Meets like this are great for Tupelo because they bring in so many families who stay in our hotels and spend money at our restaurants.”
It’s also a community effort, she said.
“We have many city employees who volunteered to come help out with things like timing,” she added. “It truly does take a village to put on a swim meet.”
And while the meet was a major one for the athletes, it also was significant for some of the volunteer officials – they, too, were vying for the chance to move up to the next level.
Impressed with Tupelo
Former program operations vice president for USA Swimming and long-time swimming official Pat Lunsford, of Monroe, Ohio, was in Tupelo to evaluate the starters and referees at the meet.
“It’s a very detailed system of evaluation that also gives them feedback for how to improve,” Lunsford said. “Just like the swimmers, USA Swimming officials vie for the chance to work at the higher-level events.”
It was the first visit to Tupelo for Lunsford and his wife, Joan – and Lunsford was impressed.
“Tupelo is full of Southern hospitality,” he said, “and the swimming program here is full of strong and passionate people. The aquatic center is a great venue in a good setting, with the park all around it. Everyone here has done an outstanding job.”