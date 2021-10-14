FULTON – Two special teams touchdowns and a scoop and score gave Itawamba Community College its second North Division win in as many weeks as the Indians defeated Holmes Community College, 37-7, Thursday night.
The Indians (3-4, 2-2 MACCC North) blocked two punts that Eric Watts (Opelika, Ala.) returned for touchdowns, including the game’s first score. Watts’ second, which came late in the third quarter, was followed 29 seconds later by a scoop and score from Antonio Thompson (Clinton).
Holmes’ triple option offense kept the Indians defense on the field for most of the first half, but ICC’s offense was able to score a touchdown just before halftime on an 8-yard run from RJ Wilson (Independence).
The Indians began the second half with a bang as Jamal Brooks (Ripley) caught a short pass from Hunter Jones (Amory) and powered his way 49 yards for a touchdown that started a 20-point third quarter.
Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) finished the Indians’ scoring with a 21-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter, and Holmes prevented the shutout with a touchdown run early in the final frame.
Mississippi Delta 19, Northeast CC 14
At Booneville, Northeast got touchdown passes from AC Graham and Max Favre in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome six turnovers in a homecoming loss for the Tigers.
After a scoreless first quarter Delta led 9-0 at halftime, its touchdown coming on an interception return of more than 70 yards by Stemarion Edwards.
Cam Coleman’s diving end zone catch of Graham’s pass made it 9-7 with 5:53 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans tacked on 10 more, and when Favre found Dallas Payne for points with 5:19 left the Tigers could get no closer.
Northeast (1-6) dropped its second-straight game since its 31-17 win over ICC on Sept. 30.