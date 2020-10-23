RIPLEY • Much has been made about the offense of Corinth, and the defense of Ripley. But in Friday night’s matchup, it was special teams play that proved to be the difference.
The visiting Warriors (5-2, 3-0 Division 1-4A) used two kickoff returns for touchdowns to pull away with the 35-20 win over Ripley, claiming the league title for the second-straight year.
“We make a point every week to lock it in with everything we have to do on Friday nights,” said Corinth head coach Todd Lowery. “We try to study and putting in returns and blocks, teaching the guys how to leverage the opponent as the ball carrier.”
Ripley (3-5, 2-1) started the game with a special team spark of its own as Immanuel Griffin took the opening kickoff back 95 yards for the 6-0 lead.
Off the score, a kickoff out of bounds gifted Corinth great field position, where two plays is all it took for Cayden Betts to break off a 48-yard touchdown run for the 7-6 lead.
The Tigers punted on their next five possessions of the first half, as Betts added a 36-yard score with 9:19 left in the first half to give Corinth a 14-6 lead at the break.
Ripley’s kicking woes cost them to start the second half. A shanked kickoff went straight to Corinth’s Q Wimsatt, who housed it from 52 yards out for the 21-6 lead.
Momentum found the Ripley sideline with back-to-back scoring drives, capped by a 1-yard run by Shaundell Carter and a 25-yard pass from Ty Long to Sentavius Hunt, that cut the lead to 21-20.
The comeback was short-lived as Betts took the next kickoff 75 yards to flip the game around.
“I caught it and as soon as I looked, there was a big hole that you could drive an 18-wheeler through,” said Betts. “I hit the hole and made one guy miss and it was off to the races.”
Betts added a 27-yard rumble for his third score of the night midway through the fourth quarter on a 12-play drive.
Extra points
Turning Point: Betts’ 75-yard kick return came after a pair of Ripley scores cut the lead to one late in the third quarter.
Point Man: Betts had 18 carries, 175 yards and three rushing touchdowns, plus the kick return for the score – his fourth of the season.
Talking Point: “All three phases of the game are so important. Of course (Betts) is a good player and he made plays.” – Ripley coach Perry Liles.