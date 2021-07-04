TUPELO – It’s a July 4 tradition for a group of runners from Starkville to rise early and make the start of the Tupelo Running Club’s Green Street Mile.
On Sunday, Lake Spradling led the pack to the finish in the 38th running of the event.
“We enjoy coming up here, just about every year,” said Spradling, a recent Mississippi State graduate.”The Tupelo Running Club puts on some really good events.”
Spradling finished in an unofficial 4 minutes and 40 seconds, just ahead of another Starkville runner, Carter Campbell.
“I wanted to beat him, but he was just a little quicker this morning,” Campbell said with a grin.
Last year, Spradling was seventh overall in 4:44 after a third-place finish in 2019. “The Starkville guys who usually win this aren’t here this year, so that gave the rest of us a chance,” he said.
Anna Bishop Powell of TCPS was the first female finisher, which surprised her.
“I didn’t come here expecting to win,” said Powell, a rising freshman track and cross country standout. “My plan was just to get out as fast as I could and finish strong.”
With a 7 a.m. race time, about all that was left to do by 7:20 was hand out the trophies – which left a lot of quality Independence Day time to fill.
“I think we’re going to run some more, then head back to Starkville, maybe watch some fireworks,” Campbell said.
“I’d like to go swimming,” Powell said.