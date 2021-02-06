MADISON • Ripley entered Saturday’s Class 4A state championship as the clear underdogs, and for good reason.
St. Stanislaus flexed its muscles and dominated from the opening whistle for a 4-0 win to claim back-to-back 4A titles, and the 11th championship in program history.
“Even being a relatively new coach in the program, I understood the tradition coming in and to win 11 state championships in any sport, much less soccer, is not an easy thing to do,” said second-year St. Stanislaus head coach Zach Villarribia. “My goal was to try and continue that tradition and so far, so good.”
The experienced-laden Rock-a-chaws (14-2-1) struck early with a goal from Grant Sides in the 16th minute off a corner kick for the 1-0 lead. Just a minute later, the Rocks tacked on another goal when Ethan Jacobi’s header bounced straight in the air and trickled into an empty net.
Ripley (18-4) had their chances to cut into the lead with three corner kicks in the first half but came up empty as the Rocks’ lead stayed at 2-0 at the half.
“We played their game instead of ours,” said Ripley head coach Joe Hunsucker. “We knew what they were going to do and they came out early and scored. We were kind of pressing from then on.”
The Tigers played without leading striker Juan Luna, who suffered a hamstring injury in the North finals on Tuesday. Luna’s absence loomed large on the offensive end as Ripley had just one shot on goal the entire match.
St. Stanislaus added two goals midway through the second half – one from Sides and the other from Adam Fuller on a penalty kick inside the box to finish off the scoring.
Sides took just two of the Rocks’ 12 shots, connecting on both attempts.
“He was fantastic for me last year, scored a big goal in the championship last year and all year he’s been very, very solid,” Villarrubia said of Sides. “He’s scored a lot of goals this year and been a player I’ve been able to rely on since I’ve been here.”