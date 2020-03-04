JACKSON • After last season, Starkville head coach Greg Carter wasn’t sure his team could make it back to the state championship game.
The Jackets are back.
Behind the first-half shooting of Coltie Young and an always stingy defense, Starkville ran past Harrison Central 70-53 in the semifinal round of the MHSAA Boys Class 6A playoffs at the Mississippi Coliseum on Wednesday night.
The Yellow Jackets (28-2) will have a chance to repeat as 6A state champions on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Ole Miss.
“We had a lot of guys grow up this year and the chips fell our way and I’m proud of how the guys have worked,” Carter said. “I thought we defended and rebounded really well.”
Young had 17 points to lead Starkville, including 11 points in the first quarter, as the Jackets raced out to a 20-11 lead at the end of first quarter.
“I felt like I came out heated and ready to play,” Young said. “I was just hoping I could knock down shots and play well on both ends of the floor and I did.”
Zeke Cook added 12 points for Starkville, including 10 in the second quarter as the Yellow Jackets built a 37-22 lead at halftime. Jarmarvious Phillips chipped in 11 points and Forte Prater 10.
One of the keys was Starkville’s ability to handle the Harrison Central size on the boards. The Jackets outrebounded the Red Rebels 42-35.
Demarius Coleman had a game-high 25 points for Harrison Central (26-5).
Three-pointers
Turning Point: The Yellow Jackets opened the third quarter on a 15-4 run to go up 52-26.
Point Maker: Coltie Young had 17 points to lead Starkville, including 11 in the first quarter to give the Jackets a spark.
Talking Point: “Harrison Central is one of the most physical teams we’ve played all year and we did a good job of keeping them off the boards,” Carter said.