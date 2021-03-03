JACKSON – The two-time defending 6A champs will have the opportunity to make it a trifecta.
Starkville, ranked No. 2 by the Daily Journal, shook off a slow start to defeat Oak Grove 64-51 in the nightcap of the Class 6A semifinals on Wednesday.
The Yellowjackets (21-2) will take on Clinton, a team that handed them one of their two losses in the regular season, on Saturday at 7 p.m. in the championship game.
“I’m just happy to be where we are,” Starkville head coach Greg Carter said. “Three years in a row in the championship game with basically three different teams.”
Starkville began the first half just 8 of 25 (32%) from the field as it went into the locker room down 19-18.
The offense picked up in the third quarter as three Yellowjacket seniors started warming up. Eric Green, Coltie Young and Keyvon Pearson combined to score 18 of the team’s 20 points in the period. Young and Pearson combined to go 3 for 3 from beyond the arc to take a 38-31 lead into the fourth.
“Those three guys carried us offensively, and when they get going like that they can be hard to stop,” said Carter.
Starkville pieced together a 26-point fourth quarter as Green scored 10 and Young added seven. Young finished with 21 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. Green added 20 points and nine rebounds from his point guard position.
Pearson scored 13 points, all in the second half. Starkville finished 21 of 50 from the court (42%), and 7 of 16 (43.7%) from 3-point range.
“I thought we were a little bit uptight early. Missed some shots around the basket. Missed some wide open threes,” Carter said. “...Second half, we kept the floor spread, played more to the basket and made it more simple for us.”
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Up 43-35, Starkville used an 11-0 run, capped by back-to-back threes from Pearson and Young midway through the fourth to seal it.
Point Maker: Green was 7 of 12 from the field and made 6 of 7 free throws.
Talking Point: “It’s really good for our program, really. Folks didn’t think we’d make it this far.” – Green