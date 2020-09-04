STARKVILLE • Starkville and West Point displayed a lot of offensive fireworks in Friday’s season opener. But it was a defensive score that put the game away for the host Jackets.
Starkville’s Ja’carius Hendricks returned a fumble 12 yards for a touchdown with 57 seconds left, clinching a 40-28 victory over West Point.
Starkville quarterback Luke Altmyer, a Florida State commitment, threw for 315 yards and two touchdowns. Altmyer also rushed for 77 yards, including a 74-yard touchdown run on the Jackets’ first offensive play.
“Our defense made an incredible play at the end,” said Altmyer. “ I couldn’t be more excited for our guys.”
Starkville held a 33-14 lead entering the fourth quarter. But touchdown runs by JaKobe Pate and Montavius Edwards cut the Jackets’ lead to 33-28 with 4:47 left. The Jackets’ defense held strong, though, and iced the game in the closing seconds.
“Looking back on last year’s loss to them, we knew we had to take care of the football,” said Starkville coach Chris Jones. “We knew if we took care of the football that we could win. We did a good job of that and we created turnovers. And that always gives you a better chance to win.”
West Point struck first as Pate went 81 yards for a touchdown on the game’s second play from scrimmage. But Altmyer and the Jackets owned the rest of the half.
On the Jackets’ first offensive play, Altmyer showed off his speed on the long 74-yard touchdown run. A series later, Mississippi State commit Amariyon Howard gave the Jackets the lead for good via an 8-yard run.
Altmyer capped off the half with touchdown tosses to Leroy Hollingshed and Stacy Robinson. Altmyer’s scoring toss to Robinson came on the final play of the first half, giving the Jackets a 26-7 advantage at halftime.
West Point ended the game with a pair of turnovers and also had two fourth-down conversion plays stopped by Starkville in the final quarter.
“You can’t make mistakes and you can’t turn it over,” said West Point head coach Chris Chambless. “You can’t have that many penalties but we will clean that up. I am proud of our team for fighting and hanging in there until the end.”
EXTRA POINTS
Turning Point: On the final play of the half, Altmyer avoided a sack and hit Stacy Robinson for a 28-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Jackets a comfortable 26-7 halftime lead.
Point Man: Altmyer accounted for 392 yards total offense and three TDs.
Talking Point: “What a way to go out against this team in my last year.” – Altmyer.
Notes
- West Point holds a slim 9-8 advantage in meetings against Starkville since 2004.
- Starkville has won four- straight home games against the Green Wave.
- Starkville’s last regular-
- season loss at home came to Oxford in the first game of the 2013 season.