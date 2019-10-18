STARKVILLE • Madison Central and Starkville entered Friday night’s huge matchup as the No. 1 and No. 3 teams in the state. As expected, it came down to the wire, and Starkville held on for a 24-21 victory.
Madison Central’s Luke Bridges missed a 37-yard field goal in the closing seconds to ice the win for Starkville (7-2, 4-0 in Division 2-6A). It was Madison Central’s first loss of the season and the Jaguars’ fourth-straight loss to Starkville.
“That’s kinda been the story of the season,” said Starkville head coach Chris Jones. “We’ve been missing good opportunities but finding a way to persevere and win. We just kept fighting and found a way. We did a good job of bouncing back and responding, and I thought the defense played lights out.”
Trailing 10-7 at halftime, Madison Central got a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jimmy Holiday in the second half. Holiday’s final touchdown of the night cut the Starkville lead to 24-21 with 5:30 remaining.
Holiday finished the game with 25 carries for 192 yards and three rushing touchdowns. But the Jackets did just enough to keep the Jaguars off the scoreboard on their final drive.
“We gave up a few big plays but that’s Jimmy (Holiday) for you,” said Jones. “We wanted to make somebody else beat us because we knew he would get some yards. ... We let him slip away a couple of times but we never quit and we didn’t give up.”
Holiday’s 65-yard run early in the third quarter gave Madison Central its lone lead of the night at 14-10. Luke Altmyer hit Joshua Aka for a 12-yard scoring toss in the fourth quarter, giving the Jackets the lead for good.
Madison Central was in a giving mood in the first quarter and it quickly led to a 10-0 lead for Starkville. Following an interception by Starkville’s Khiry Gee, the Jackets got on the board first with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Altmyer to Rufus Harvey. Gee would add another interception later in the first half.
On the ensuing possession, a bad snap on Madison Central’s punt attempt gave Starkville first and goal inside the 10. The Jackets had to settle for Peyton Rodgers’ 21-yard field goal and had the 10-0 advantage.
Madison Central cut into that deficit late in the second quarter, however. Holiday had a short touchdown run and the Jaguars trailed Starkville 10-7 at the break. Neither squad had over 80 yard of offense in the opening half.
Altmyer finished the night 20 of 32 for 162 yards and three touchdowns.
Extra points
Turning Point: Bridges missed a 37-yard field goal with 19 seconds left.
Point Man: Starkville’s Rufus Harvey had eight catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns.
Talking Point: “We never quit and that’s a sign of what champions do.” – Starkville coach Chris Jones
Notes
• Holiday is a TCU commitment.
• Starkville leads the all-time series 11-7 and 7-0 at home.
• Starkville has won 35-straight home games in the regular season. The Jackets’ last home loss in the regular season was in 2013 against Oxford.