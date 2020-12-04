OXFORD – Luke Altmyer says it’s Ole Miss.
The Starkville High School quarterback, a former longtime Florida State commit, says he’ll sign with Ole Miss when the early signing period begins in less than two weeks.
Altmyer decommitted from Florida State on Monday, two days after Ole Miss defeated his hometown SEC school, Mississippi State, 31-24 in the Egg Bowl.
It was the third-straight win for Ole Miss which is 4-4 going into this weekend’s COVID-19-induced bye, the third bye week for the Rebels this season.
A four-star recruit and listed at 6-foot-2, 190, Altmyer is rated the No. 186 player overall, the No. 13 Pro Style quarterback, on the industry-generated 247Sports.com composite list.
His commitment to Ole Miss was widely speculated even before he officially removed himself from the Florida State class of commits.
The Ole Miss offense has reached heights not seen in a while under the direction of coach Lane Kiffin, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and quarterback Matt Corral this season.
Kiffin on Monday left open the possibility that Corral – who is third nationally in passing yards per game, fourth in touchdown passes and eighth in passer efficiency – could choose to declare early for the NFL draft.
Kiffin had the heart-to-heart talk with Corral sometime after his Monday comments and in his regularly scheduled Zoom call with local media Wednesday said Corral was all in for a return.
Ole Miss currently has scholarship quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and Kinkead Dent behind Corral. Redshirt freshman Grant Tisdale and freshman Kade Renfro were moved to other positions earlier in the season.
Renfro this week announced his intention to transfer.
Assuming the NCAA returns to “normal” with eligibility in 2021 Altmyer could be a redshirt freshman competing for the starting job for the 2022 season should Corral declare after a second season in the Kiffin-Lebby offense.
Verbal commitments are non-binding.
If Altmyer signs he would follow the path of another high-profile Starkville High School athlete – wide receiver A.J. Brown now with the Tennessee Titans – who signed with Ole Miss in 2016.