STARKVILLE – Mississippi State will have to wait to try and win its regional championship.
The Starkville regional is being delayed due to weather, the NCAA announced on Sunday afternoon. The regional championship, originally scheduled for Sunday at 7 p.m., was moved to Monday morning at 11 a.m.
Mississippi State, the No. 1 seed in the regional, has already clinched its berth into the championship. The Bulldogs (42-15) await the winner of No. 2 VCU and No. 3 Campbell, who played in an elimination game Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
The Bulldogs are 2-0 in the regional after beating No. 4 seed Samford, 8-4, in the opener and beat No. 2 VCU, 16-4, in the winner’s bracket game last night.
A Game 7, if necessary, will be on Monday at 3 p.m.