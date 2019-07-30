STARKVILLE – National signing day is always a memorable moment in which thousands of high school student-athletes can celebrate inking a national letter of intent to the college of their choice.
Kameron Jones will certainly never forget his national signing day on Feb. 7, 2018.
The standout offensive lineman from Starkville had been hoping to receive an offer from hometown Mississippi State for months but the Bulldogs did not have a scholarship to spare.
When the big day finally arrived, Jones was all set to sign with Louisiana-Lafayette alongside his Yellow Jacket teammates. But just before the ceremony started, Jones received the long awaited call from MSU. After talking things over with his family for the next few hours, the three-star recruit joined the Bulldogs’ signing class.
“There was definitely a lot of anxiety going on that day,” Jones said. “I got that call just as I was about to sign with UL. When I got that offer, I kind of put signing day off and thought about it for a little bit and just made the decision that I felt was best and worked for me.
“It feels good to know that my mom, my grandma and everybody can come to the games and see me play.”
Jones is one of four former Starkville players on scholarship with the Bulldogs joining Willie Gay Jr., Cameron Gardner and Kobe Jones.
“Coming from the same school, we all have a good relationship together,” Kameron Jones said. “When you come here, it’s all new to you and there’s a lot of guys that you don’t know. But having those (Starkville) guys that you’re familiar with is more comforting.”
Kameron Jones was the lone member of State’s 2018 signing class that did not play last season. Looking back, Jones understands why the coaches decided to delay his collegiate debut.
“I think I definitely needed it,” Kameron Jones said. “When I came here, I was a little underdeveloped. I talked with some of the older guys and they told me I didn’t need to come in and play right away. I needed to learn what I needed to do, learn the plays and develop body-wise.”
The redshirt year allowed Jones to grow another two inches and add an additional 45-pounds. He now enters the fall at 6-foot-5, 325-pounds.
“I definitely know it’s a process and you have to realize coming in that everyone’s not ready to play,” Kameron Jones said. “This is the SEC so you just have to get in where you fit in.”
Kameron Jones spent the spring working primarily at both guard positions but also received some reserve reps at tackle as well.