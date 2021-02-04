It’s official: the high school state basketball championships will be played in Jackson this year.
The Mississippi High School Activities Association’s executive committee voted unanimously on Thursday to have the title games played at the Mississippi Coliseum. They were originally scheduled to be held at Mississippi State University, but COVID-19 disrupted those plans.
The games will be played March 4-6.
The MHSAA moved the championship round out of Jackson last year, with Ole Miss hosting. The semifinals were still held at the Coliseum, which had hosted the state finals for 50-plus years.
The semis will again be in Jackson.
Also, the MHSAA decided to move the quarterfinal games to high school campus sites this year, with higher-seeded teams hosting. That was the setup two years ago.
In the event the teams are equally seeded, the team from the lower-numbered division will host. For example, a team from Division 1 would host a team from Division 2.
A new format for the quarterfinals was introduced last season, with games played at four sites: Itawamba Community College, Mississippi Valley State University, Pearl River Community College and the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi.
But playing games at those sites this year became problematic for the same reason it became problematic to play the finals at MSU – the host schools had to set aside certain dates for possible make-up games, and those dates conflict with the high school tournament schedule.
“I think it’s going to work out, and I think it’s the only thing we can do,” MHSAA executive director Rickey Neaves said. “Our board, our schools, everybody is doing whatever we can to get this season in.”