COLLLEGE STATION, TEXAS – Mississippi State’s offense showed signs of the life for the first time in over a month but its execution on Saturday was far from perfect.
The Bulldogs produced 433 yards and four touchdowns but also turned the ball over three times in a 49-30 loss at Texas A&M in front of 102,025 at Kyle Field.
“You’re not going to beat a time like that on the road giving up explosive plays defensively and turning it over three times and giving them extra possessions,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “There’s not excuses, there’s reasons and we’ve got to get this thing to a point where we’re playing clean, consistent football and giving ourselves an opportunity to win a game.”
The loss was the fourth straight for MSU, which fell to 3-5 overall and 1-4 in SEC play. It is the first time the Bulldogs have dropped four consecutive games since 2005 in Sylvester Croom’s second season.
State had a difficult time containing Aggies’ quarterback Kellen Mond, who accounted for five touchdowns on the day. Mond completed 17 of 23 passes for 234 yards and three touchdowns and also added 76 yards and two more scores on the ground.
Texas A&M (5-3, 3-2 SEC) finished with 441 yards on offense without surrendering a sack or a turnover.
“They were doing a lot of slants and we were doing a lot of outside coverage, outside leverage,” said MSU safety Jaquarius Landrews. “If you’re not playing on the inside, they are going to slant us. The middle of the field was wide open. We’ve just got to do better and play more man (coverage) on the inside.”
The Bulldogs got off to another slow start offensively, producing just 26 yards in the opening quarter and trailed 28-10 at halftime with quarterback Garrett Shrader only completing four first half passes.
“A little bit of it was protection and where his eyes were and some of it was accuracy issues,” Moorhead said. “We kind of got him settled down there at halftime and tweaked a little bit of what we were doing schematically and gave him more things that were in his face where he didn’t have to read the full field. I thought he bounced back with a nice second half.”
Following a 4 of 15 first half with one interception, Shrader completed the contest connecting on 13 of 30 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns.
Kylin Hill returned to form in Mississippi State’s backfield. Hill toted 21 times for 150 yards and one touchdown, eclipsing the century mark on the ground for the first time since Sept. 21.
“I thought that he was running with more physicality and pad level,” Moorhead said.
Isaiah Zuber caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns while Stephen Guidry grabbed two passes for 59 yards and a score.