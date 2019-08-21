STARKVILLE • Despite a logjam at the tight end position last year, Mississippi State was able to get its promising freshman Geor’quarius Spivey onto the field for three games while still maintaining his redshirt status.
Spivey saw the field against Stephen F. Austin, Louisiana and Louisiana Tech and now feels ready to take on an expanded role within the Bulldogs’ offense.
“Those helped me learn how the games are going to be when I actually start playing a lot,” Spivey said. “Since I played in those three games, this year I feel like I’ll be more comfortable and know how to react to certain situations.”
Spivey spent most of last season on the scout team going against MSU’s No. 1 ranked defense. He drew the unenviable task of trying to block eventual NFL first round pick Montez Sweat each day at practice.
“Going against Montez Sweat made me a better player because he’s one of the best players in the nation,” Spivey said. “I knew if I could block him that I’d be able to block anybody like that.”
Sweating the details
Those battles against Sweat taught Spivey that he would need to get bigger and stronger before he would be ready to step on the field full-time.
The 6-foot-5 native of Monroe, Louisiana, increased his weight from 228 to 250 pounds so that he’d be more effective as a blocker.
“I gained it in the right way and it made me a better player,” Spivey said. “I feel a lot stronger and am able to block the big guys in the interior that are about 300 pounds.”
Spivey showcased that he was still a capable offensive weapon during the Bulldogs’ spring game back in April as well. He hauled in three passes for 41 yards and will play a role in the game plan this fall.
“Spivey is a unique athlete,” said MSU tight ends coach Tony Hughes. “He’s tall, rangy and can run. We’re just excited about his skill set and what he brings to our team.”
Something else that is unique about Spivey is his first name, which is derived from his father George II’s. He also has brothers named George III and Geor’Terrius and a sister named Rokersha.
“They just came up with different names to make us feel different for when we got older,” Spivey said. “It’s unique and I like it and am thankful for them not giving me a basic name. You can’t find it on a key chain.”