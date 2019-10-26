COLLEGE STATION, Texas • Mississippi State has lost its last three games and owns just three victories all season.
Although the Bulldogs (3-4, 1-3 SEC) head down the home stretch of the season seeking to qualify for a bowl game for the 10th-consecutive season, coach Joe Moorhead wants his team to focus on the task at hand from week-to-week instead of looking too far into the future.
“I do not want them thinking about a bowl game,” Moorhead said. “I do not want them thinking about six wins. I want them thinking about the next win. If we keep focusing on the process and the consistency of our habits and our approach, those things will hopefully take care of themselves.”
Up next on MSU’s slate is a trip to Texas A&M today at 11 a.m. on the SEC Network. The Bulldogs have won the last three meetings with the Aggies, including a 28-13 victory in Starkville last season.
“This is a game that I think we need to win,” said MSU running back Kylin Hill. “We need to get that losing streak off of our shoulders and pick a lot of guys heads up.”
Today will mark the third career start for State’s true freshman quarterback Garrett Shrader and first on the road. Shrader previous two road games came in relief of Tommy Stevens where he combined to complete 17 of 33 passes for 288 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed 29 times for 151 yards and another score as well.
“I try to take the same approach every week,” Shrader said. “Kyle Field has got a great atmosphere from what I hear so we’re preparing for it to be loud and a packed environment. That’s just something we’ll have to adapt to.”
Texas A&M has lost both of its home SEC games this season to Auburn (28-20) and Alabama (47-28). The Aggies (4-3, 2-2 SEC) have already played one of the nation’s toughest schedules that included two games against the top-ranked team in the country, former No. 1 Clemson and current No. 1 Alabama.
Texas A&M is led by quarterback Kellen Mond, a junior that is a true dual-threat behind center. Mond has completed 62.5 percent of his passes for 1,769 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions while also gaining an additional 276 yards and three TDs on the ground.
“He’s good enough as a pocket passer but when you add the aspect of defending him in the running game that makes it even more difficult to defend,” Moorhead said.
Mississippi State has managed to limit Mond to only one touchdown in two career starts while sacking him five times and causing him to throw three interceptions.