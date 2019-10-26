Tupelo High School will be chasing a 14th-consecutive boys swimming title as the MHSAA state meet begins this morning in home waters at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.
Warmups begin bright and early at 7 a.m. with preliminary heats starting at 8:45 and concluding around noon. The afternoon session and finals will begin after a mandatory three-hour rest session and should wrap up around 7 p.m.
More than 500 swimmers are expected to compete.
Tupelo’s boys won their ninth-consecutive Class II boys title last year, while Madison Central’s girls won their sixth Class II championship in a row.
The St. Joseph boys and St. Andrew’s girls return as Class I champions, for schools in enrollment classes 5A to 1A.
Class of Class IIn Class I, Pontotoc’s Rani Greer returns to defend her state titles with the state’s best qualifying times in the 200-yard IM (2:11.59) and 100 breaststroke (1:09.62). Eliza Johnson of Itawamba AHS, who won the 50 free last year, has the best Class I qualifying times in the 100 backstroke (1:02.56) and 100 butterfly (1:03.53).
It’s the 27th year the MHSAA has sponsored a state swimming championship and the sixth year in a row for the event to be held in Tupelo, after the opening of the facility on Veterans Memorial Blvd. in 2013.
Admission is $10 for an all-day pass.