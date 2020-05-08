A good walk in the woods is a joy for outdoor enthusiasts of any age and, in days of clear and pleasant weather, a great way to mint new enthusiasms for the outdoors as well. Anyone with small children to entertain, or those simply looking for new entertainment themselves, can find it easily with a short drive and a walk of any length many places in north Mississippi.
There are a number of good, well-marked trails in National Forests west of Tupelo. State parks are now open for day use activities, including hiking, which brings the outstanding trails at Tishomingo State Park back into play as well.
Two of the best flat-walking hikes are located near Oxford. The Puskus Lake Interpretive Trail, in the Holly Springs National Forest, makes a 1.7-mile double loop, allows dogs on leashes and is open to hikers only. It winds lakeside beneath mature pines and features occasional benches. It is well marked with white blazes and metal signs and is easy to follow.
To find the trailhead, from the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 30, take Highway 30 east nine miles and turn left onto County Road 2090. Follow this road 2.5 miles, then stay left on Forest Road 838B two tenths of a mile to the trailhead.
The Thacker Mountain Trail, also known as the South Campus Rail Trail at Oxford follows a retired railroad bed and is therefore nearly level for very easy walking. It also shares its surface with mountain bikers. It offers a 6-mile out-and-back loop that accesses a number of more challenging spur trails with breathtaking hills along the way. This very easy trail can serve as a jumping-off causeway to much more rugged spur trails and all the hiking challenge anyone might want.
To find the trailhead, from Highway 6 on the south side of Oxford, take the Coliseum Drive/Chucky Mullins Drive exit south. Look for signs marking the trailhead after two tenths of a mile.
Two excellent trails offering moderately more challenge can be found among the many at Tishomingo State Park. Tishomingo State Park is roughly 45 minutes north of Tupelo on the Natchez Trace Parkway. The park is home to lots of amazing sandstone formations much more reminiscent of the Smoky Mountains than the north Mississippi hills. Two of the park’s more outstanding hikes, the four-mile Bear Creek Loop and the two-mile Outcroppings Trail, are moderately challenging and brilliantly beautiful. Both are open to hikers only. Trail maps are available with admission to the park.
Be prepared
Anyone hiking, even in good weather, and certainly anyone hiking with children, should plan to bring along plenty of water and portable snacks.
If you’re hiking with youngsters, make sure to get them their own copy of the trail maps and have them spot the trail blazes and markers. By making them intentionally aware of the woods around them, you’ll help create a much more engaging experience.
Bring along a Thermacell mosquito repeller or spray-on repellent so stops for snacks and general investigation can be enjoyed in peace. Don’t forget to apply sunscreen to yourself and to them. Cool, sunny days are very likely times to get a sunburn.
Quit while you’re ahead
Even if you only intend to be on the trail for an hour or so, make sure to pack along a half-roll of toilet paper or a pack of wipes. Bring a bottle of hand sanitizer as well.
Make a point to turn back toward the trailhead before anyone’s energy tank reaches the half-empty mark. This is especially critical when you’re hiking with kids. Young marchers tend to wear out both thoroughly and all of a sudden, so its vital to keep their internal meters in mind.