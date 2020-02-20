STARKVILLE – Mississippi State held an 11-point lead over South Carolina with 1:35 remaining on Wednesday night.
But Frank Martin’s team simply wouldn’t go down without a fight.
The Gamecocks scored 16 points in that short span by managing the clock and sending the Bulldogs to the free throw line with quick fouls. MSU made 8 of 10 from the charity stripe in the final 50 seconds to escape with 79-76 victory.
“The game’s never over til...it’s over,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “That’s a great lesson tonight for us. The free throws down the stretch were huge.”
Mississippi State (17-9, 8-5 SEC) shot 50 percent from the field and were solid from the free throw line. The Bulldogs converted 28 of 36 freebies led by Nick Weatherspoon sinking 8 of 9.
“This is a big win for us,” Weatherspoon said. “They’re one of the hottest teams in the SEC right now and we knew how they play. Towards the end, we’ve just got to do a better job of closing out the game.”
Weatherspoon was State’s top scorer with 18 points followed by D.J. Stewart Jr. with 16 points and Reggie Perry adding his 14th double-double of the year of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
After the game-winning tip-in at Arkansas over the weekend, Abdul Ado came through again for the Bulldogs. Ado scored 14 points against South Carolina – his second highest output of the season – along with seven boards. The junior center received a standing ovation from a crowd of 6,281 when he fouled out in the final 30 seconds after tying a season-best 35 minutes.
“It’s been really exciting,” Ado said. “The best part about it is knowing everyone on the whole team has to be able to help, every individual.”
South Carolina (16-10, 8-5 SEC), which had won six of its last seven entering Wednesday’s affair, scored 42 of its points in the paint. Senior forward Maik Kotsar had a huge first half, making his first seven shot attempts and finished the game with 24 points on 11 of 17 shooting.
“He’s an absolute monster,” Howland said. “He’s going to make a lot of money when he’s done. I’m so happy that he’s never coming back to Starkville.”
Jermaine Couisnard chipped in 17 points for the Gamecocks while A.J. Lawson added 12.
MSU will meet South Carolina again on March 3 in Columbia. Next up for the Bulldogs, however, is a trip to Texas A&M on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.