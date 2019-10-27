Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team will host South Alabama today at 3 p.m. for a charity exhibition game.
While admission is free, donations benefiting the United Way of West Central Mississippi and those affected by record floods in the South Delta earlier this year.
MSU guard Nick Weatherspoon is eligible to play in today’s exhibition but won’t due to a concussion suffered at practice on Tuesday.
South Alabama is the only team in college basketball that returns five players that have averaged over 14 points per game in their careers.
The Bulldogs open the season at home against Florida International on Nov. 5.
Logan Lowery