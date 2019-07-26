The 2019 Mississippi Legion baseball state tournament takes place in Hattiesburg this weekend, and all three area teams are in the field.
All five state teams – the Pontotoc Red Sox, the Tupelo 49ers, the North MS Indians (Amory), the Panola Pirates (Batesville), and the Hub City Bombers (Hattiesburg) – will participate in the event.
It begins tonight at Oak Grove High School.
Panola and Hattiesburg begin the double-elimination tournament at 5 p.m.; Pontotoc (17-2) and North MS follow at 7:30.
Tupelo (14-9-1) grabbed the bye during the first round and will play its first game on Saturday at 10 a.m. against the winner of Panola and Hattiesburg.
“You never know what’s going to happen in the state tournament,” Pontotoc coach Nickey Browning said. “We are playing pretty well, but any one of the five teams can beat anyone. You just have to go down there, throw the ball well, play good defense, and hopefully hit the ball well.”
Pontotoc has only lost one game to an in-state opponent this year, and that was to Tupelo, 12-8, in the season opener. Its only other loss is to Troy Post 70, the three-time defending Alabama state champ.
Strong Sox
The Red Sox have a strong roster this season, led by former Ingomar and current Northwest CC player Kelton Hall. Joel Wilkinson (NWCC), the 2018 Daily Journal Player of the Year, also stars on the team.
Pontotoc senior Peeko Townsend, who was second in the state with 12 home runs this past season, is also in the lineup.
On the mound, Blaine Ware (ICC) leads the team. Ware led the state of Mississippi in ERA (0.14) last season as a senior at South Panola. He allowed just one earned run in 51 innings this past year.
Browning said between work, vacations, and traveling, he has yet to get his entire team to a game this summer, but he is hoping to get all 15 players to Hattiesburg this weekend.
“I assume these kids would love to win the state tournament, so I think they would come,” Browning said. “We have played pretty good. But I know it’s not just us. Everyone is struggling to get all of their players there.”