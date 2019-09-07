STARKVILLE • Mississippi State meets Ole Miss every year around Thanksgiving to close out the regular season.
But opportunities against the Bulldogs’ other state rival, Southern Miss, have been few and far between.
MSU is set to meet the Golden Eagles on the gridiron for just the third time in 29 years today inside Davis Wade Stadium at 2:30 p.m. on ESPNU.
“I think they will be cranked up to come into Davis Wade and play against Mississippi State because it is an in-state school and it is an SEC West opponent,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Also our guys ought be excited about it because these are probably kids that they played against for the four years in high school. So, I think on both ends they’ll be excited for the opportunity.”
The Bulldogs have claimed the last four meetings in the series, which is tied 14-14-1 overall. State whipped Southern Miss 49-0 in Starkville to open the 2014 season and did it again the following year, 34-16, in Hattiesburg in the most recent clashes.
The two teams are scheduled to play again in Starkville in the 2023 season and in Hattiesburg in 2025.
Southern Miss has lost four-straight games to SEC opponents and is in search of its first win in Starkville since 1980.
“As a Conference USA team going in there, they’re going to look down on you and all that,” said Southern Miss quarterback Jack Abraham. “But we’re a team that’s talented enough to go into an SEC environment and win a game. We’ve definitely got to go in there with a chip on our shoulder and play to the best of our ability. We’re excited for the challenge.”
Each team proved it could produce points in opening weekend wins. The Bulldogs beat Louisiana 38-28 in the Mercedez-Benz Superdome in New Orleans last week while Southern Miss trounced Alcorn State 38-10 at home.
“Southern Miss going to be a very formidable instate opponent,” Moorhead said. “They’re explosive on offense, very stingy on defense and play quality special teams. They had two returns for touchdowns last week against Alcorn.”
The Golden Eagles have been preparing to try and slow down Mississippi State’s offense led by quarterback Tommy Stevens and Kylin Hill. Hill rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown last weekend while Stevens completed 20 of 30 passes for 236 yards, two passing TDs and one rushing score.
“I thought he played extremely well,” USM coach Jay Hopson said of Stevens. “He’s multi-talented and looks like Nick Fitzgerald. We know he’s a really good football player and quarterbacks with that athleticism. Kylin, I knew him back in high school at Columbus, and we thought he was a heck of a player. He did well against Lafayette.”