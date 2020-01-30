No. 9 Mississippi State is in search of its seventh-straight win over Auburn when the two teams tip off at Humphrey Coliseum tonight at 7.
A victory for the Bulldogs would also even the series between the two schools at 14 wins apiece in Starkville.
Auburn leads the overall series, 35-22. MSU topped the Tigers 85-59 in Auburn last season.
The Bulldogs (18-3, 6-1 SEC) have won back-to-back games, including a 41-point win over Ole Miss on Sunday. Jordan Danberry (13.6), Jessika Carter (13.4) and Rickea Jackson (13.0) pace State in scoring.
Auburn is 7-11 on the year and 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers came close to upsetting 13th-ranked Kentucky on the road Monday, rallying from 20 points down in a 68-61 loss.
Junior forward Unique Thompson tops Auburn averaging 16.9 points.
Logan Lowery