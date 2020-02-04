Mississippi State has climbed back into the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid thanks to five consecutive Southeastern Conference victories.
However, the Bulldogs have a tall task ahead of them tonight if they want to extend their winning streak. MSU visits No. 15 Kentucky at 8 p.m. on ESPN, searching for their first victory against the Wildcats in 11 years.
The Bulldogs’ last win in the series came at Rupp Arena in 2009 and they have dropped 13 straight to UK since. In fact, State is only 5-49 all-time in Lexington.
“They have a great home-court advantage,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “You have to play really well to beat anybody on the road, much less Kentucky – which has the best home court advantage in our conference. It’s just a great atmosphere for basketball on a national level. I don’t know that there’s a better home court in the entire country.”
Howland’s Bulldogs played in Rupp Arena last season in a top 25 matchup. Then ranked 22nd, Mississippi State made its first two shots to take an early 4-0 lead only to see No. 8 Kentucky go on an 18-2 run and never trail again, winning 76-55.
Things were a little tighter during the rematch in Starkville. It was a one-possession game until the final nine seconds, as the Wildcats escaped with a 71-67 win.
Tonight’s game features two of the premier post players in the SEC. MSU’s Reggie Perry (6-10, 250) is averaging 17.2 points and 10 rebounds per game and will battle Kentucky’s Nick Richards (6-11, 247) on the low block. Richards is averaging 14.3 points and pulling down 8.2 boards along with 2.3 blocks.
“It’s a great story, but Reggie is trying to win the game for Mississippi State and Nick Richards is trying to win for the University of Kentucky,” Howland said. “I don’t think he’s coming into the game thinking ‘I’m going against Reggie Perry.’ There’s someone good on that other team every night and it’s about us winning.”
Winning is something the Bulldogs (14-7, 5-3 SEC) have been doing plenty of lately, having won five of their last six outings. However, Howland would like to see his team start out of the gate better instead of having to rally from behind in the second half.
“We have no chance (tonight) unless we play 40 consecutive minutes of really good basketball,” Howland said. “That’s what we’ve got to do and continue to do moving forward.”
Kentucky (16-5, 6-2 SEC) is coming off a 75-66 loss at then-No. 17 Auburn on Saturday. The Wildcats are 12-1 at Rupp Arena this season and have won 11 straight at home.
Wildcats coach John Calipari is 14-0 in his career against State, 13 of which have been in Lexington.