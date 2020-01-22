STARKVILLE • In the past week, Mississippi State has managed to turn around a terrible 0-3 start to conference play.
The Bulldogs won back-to-back games over Missouri and Georgia by an average of 29.5 points. MSU will now try to break even in the SEC as it closes out a three-game homestand tonight against Arkansas at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network.
“There’s no question that our defense is playing the best it has all year,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We’ve done a better job the last three games. I thought our defense down in Baton Rouge was very good holding (LSU) to 37 percent from the floor and out-boarding them by 18.
“The last two games we’ve done a better job offensively taking care of the basketball and taking quality shots.”
During their two-game surge, the Bulldogs (11-6, 2-3 SEC) have shot 58.3 percent from the field while holding their opponents to a combined 37.1 percent.
Sophomore forward Reggie Perry provided State with a double-double in each of the last three outings and was named the SEC Player of the Week for his efforts. He is also the only player in the league averaging a double-double this season at 16.4 points and 10.1 rebounds.
Perry, a former Arkansas commitment, added a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards against the Razorbacks in a 77-67 victory in Fayetteville last season.
“Perry is a phenomenal talent,” said first-year coach Arkansas Eric Musselman. “He’s good inside and good outside.”
Arkansas (14-3, 3-2 SEC) has lost its last four games against the Bulldogs and are coming off a 73-66 loss to then-No. 10 Kentucky on Saturday.
The Hogs lead the nation in 3-point defense, allowing their opposition to shoot only 23.4 percent from the perimeter. Arkansas also utilizes a smaller lineup, starting four guards in 16 of its 17 games this season.
“It’s a match-up nightmare,” Howland said. “There’s a different guy pushing it every time on made and missed shots. There’s not a specific point (guard).”
Guards Mason Jones (18.2) and Isaiah Joe (17.5) rank fourth and fifth, respectively, in scoring in the conference. Jones scored 30 of the Razorbacks’ 67 points in their loss to Mississippi State last season.
“They’re going to push it at every opportunity,” Howland said. “They take 58 shots a game and if you look at their pace of play, they’re at 70 possessions a game. If they don’t have something if you stop the transition game, they’re going to be very patient.
“They’re not a team that’s coming down and jacking up shots if they’re not good shots early in a possession. They’re going to make you play defense for 15, 20 or 25 seconds at a time.”